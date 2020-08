Or Copy this URL to Share

Wetter, Richard Peter

Richard Peter Wetter, of Port St Lucie FL, joined our heavenly Father on July 29, 2020. He was born in Queens NY on January 22, 1933. He was married to Anita Wetter for 66 years. He was president of Chemical Bank in NYC. He is survived by his wife, his two sons, 6 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Laid to rest Veterans National Cemetary in Wellington FL.



