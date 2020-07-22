1/1
Richard Randall Norris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norris, Richard Randall
Richard Randall Norris, 77, died from Alzheimer's on July 20, 2020.
A graduate of Bowdoin College, CPA at Arthur Young, partner at Winthrop, Dick spent much of his career in the financial sector. His hard work resulted in cofounding Franklin Street Partners in 1993. After retiring in 2005, Dick and his wife of 55 years, Karen, got to explore the world, visiting 67 countries. His most frequent stories and life-changing adventures came from his trips to Africa, Machu Picchu, and Easter Island. When not traveling, he and Karen enjoyed golfing at Bass Rocks Golf Club in Gloucester, MA and Palm Beach Polo Golf & Country Club in Wellington, FL.
Dick was an avid Red Sox fan, loved good art, good wine, backyard gardening, and his sense of adventure was matched only by his sense of humor. Family was most important to Dick. He is survived by: his wife Karen, daughter Alison Soine-Norris an her wife Quinn, son Adam Norris and fiancé Danielle, twin granddaughters Ainsley and Gabrielle, brother Roger and his wife Lynne, and nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the North Shore.
A graveside funeral will be held at Belleville cemetery in Newburyport for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St. Gloucester, MA. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com. The Greely Funeral Home and Cremation Service. 212 Washington St., Gloucester, MA 01930, Phone: (978) 283-0698

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greely Funeral Services
212 Washington Street
Gloucester, MA 01930
(978) 283-0698
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greely Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Karen,
Our condolences to you and all the family.We will miss Dick's generous smile and good humor.
Our love,
Jung & Mike
Jung & Mike Bassett
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved