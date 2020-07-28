Colucci, Richard S.
Richard S. Colucci, 84, of Greensburg, PA, formerly of Greenacres, FL, died Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born February 28, 1936, in New York, son of the late Dominic and Mary Parisi Colucci. Richard earned a BS in Business at Villanova University. Prior to retirement, he was owner of Associated Envelope Corporation of Florida. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Carol Ann Mayni Colucci; his two sons, Mark D. and Richard D. Colucci; and his sister, Marie Conte. He is survived by daughter, Janet L. (Peter) Conyette of Greensburg, PA, two grandsons, Christopher P. and Nicholas M. Conyette of Greensburg; and sister, Joan (Sharon Livingston) Fleishmann of Farmingdale, NY. For online condolences, visit (BarnhartFuneralHome.com
