Schumacher, Richard
Richard Edward Schumacher, Jr., 68, Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020 after a long battle with esophageal cancer. Rick was born in Whitefish Bay, WI to parents Richard Edward and Patricia Adele and grew up on the North Shore of Chicago. He attended New Trier High School, Westminster College, Fulton, MO and ArtCenter College of Design, Pasadena, CA. An avid photographer Rick spent most of his life in Southern California and worked in various capacities in the Commercial Arts. His wonderful sense of humor, quick wit, smile, and optimism were just some of his endearing qualities. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Alex and Madeline Schumacher, brother and sister-in-law Charles and Amanda Schumacher, sisters Kathryn Adele Schumacher and Elizabeth Schumacher Dvorak and brother-in-law Richard Dvorak, and eight nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please donate to The or the Good Samaritan Medical Center of West Palm Beach, FL.
A private service will follow at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020