Shugarman, Richard

Richard Gerald Shugarman, born in Baltimore, Maryland on February 6, 1940 passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020. He was the eldest son of Louis and Jeanne Shugarman of Baltimore, MD.

Richard graduated from Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He did his medical internship at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore followed by three years of ophthalmology residency at the Baltimore Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Charity Hospital and a retina fellowship at the University of Florida in Gainesville. Following two years of active duty in the United States Army, he came to Palm Beach County in January 1971 and practiced here continuously since then. During his 48 years in private practice he served on the medical staff of several local hospitals including time as Chief of Ophthalmology at JFK Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Center.

He has been President of the Palm Beach County Ophthalmologic Society and the Florida Society of Ophthalmology, served on the Board of Counselors for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, and was on the Board of Directors of the Palm Beach County Medical Society. He also served on the State of Florida Board of Medicine. Over the years he served on the boards and as president of many charitable and religious institutions including Temple Israel, Union of Reform Judaism, and the U.S. Holocaust Museum. He also served on the Fourth District Court of Appeals nominating commission.

He was a Voluntary Professor of Ophthalmology at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami where he taught residents and medical students on a regular basis. He served on the American Academy of Ophthalmology surgical care committee and was Editor of Comprehensive Ophthalmology of the Academy's ONE network. He was a volunteer at Caridad Center in Boynton Beach which is the largest free medical clinic in Florida.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rhona Shugarman; son Keith Shugarman (Megan) of Annapolis, MD; daughter Marcy Shugarman (Paul Wolkoff) of Atlanta, GA; son Todd Shugarman (Caren) of Potomac, MD; grandchildren Sydney and Braden of Potomac, MD, Nathaniel and Theodore of Annapolis, MD. Also survived by brothers Joel Shugarman (Gail) and Mark Shugarman (Mel) and their children.

Donations to Temple Israel, 1901 N. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.



