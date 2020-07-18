Nolan, Richard ThomasRichard Thomas Nolan, 83, beloved of Robert Charles Pingpank, passed away in Pompano Beach, on July 4, 2020. The two were partners since September 14, 1955 and their 50 year anniversary was blessed at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City in 2005. They were legally married June 4, 2009 at Trinity College Chapel, Hartford, CT.Richard was born in 1937 to the late Elizabeth L. and Thomas M. Nolan, Jr. and held dual citizenship with the United States and the Republic of Ireland. His career spanned decades in which he contributed to institutions of higher learning, imparting many years of wisdom and knowledge from advanced degrees. The majority of his career was as Professor of Philosophy and Social Sciences, Naugatuck Valley State College, CT. He was also an author, editor and contributor to books, academic papers and broadcast media. At the time of death he was Retired Honorary Canon of Christ Church (Episcopal) Cathedral, Hartford, CT; and Pastor Emeritus, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Bantam, CT.Richard and Robert participated at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Lake Worth, Compass of Lake Worth, Lambda Legal and the Palm Beach Human Rights Council.He leaves his spouse and many other family members and friends to cherish his memory.