Richard Thomas Reynolds Obituary
Reynolds, Richard Thomas
Richard Thomas Reynolds of Jupiter, FL died peacefully on August 15, 2019 in his ninety-ninth year after a rich and full life. Richard is survived by his wife Gerda Reynolds and seven of his ten children and their spouses: Kathryn Reynolds, Susan Reynolds, Daniel Reynolds and Nancy Bellassai, Mark Reynolds and Geralyn Haggerty, Margot Reynolds, Thomas Reynolds and Timothy Reynolds. He is predeceased by three children: Geoffrey Reynolds, David Reynolds, Andrea Reynolds and the late Patricia née Rutledge. In addition, he leaves three step children and eleven grandchildren. He was born in Chicago, IL on November 10, 1920. He was a Marine, an accomplished businessman and an avid Giants fan who was beloved by many. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at the Reynolds home at 300 North A1A #J201 Jupiter, FL 33477 on Monday August 19, 2019 from 4:00PM-8:00PM. Donations are welcome in lieu of flowers to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation at MCSF.ORG. For online condolences please visit: www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
