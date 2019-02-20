|
TRAYLOR, Richard Age 43 of Boynton Beach passed away February 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer and stepson, Jaxton Barcley of Houston, Texas; father, Richard K. Traylor, Boynton Beach and predeceased by his mother, Joanne K. Traylor in 2005. Additional survivors include his sister, Jean (Kevin) Stack of Virginia; 3 nieces, Catherine, Annabelle & Lucy and his aunts and uncles, Edward and Mary Ann Faulhaber, Douglas and Florence Traylor and Anthony and Patricia Yarussi. Friends will be received from 6:00PM - 8:00PM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, corner of US Hwy. #1 & NE 15th Avenue, Boynton Beach. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 6090 Hypoluxo Road, Lake Worth, Florida. Entombment will follow at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Royal Palm Beach. Donations may be made to St. Matthew's Catholic Church in memory of Richard Traylor.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 20, 2019