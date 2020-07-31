1/1
Richard W. Sowden
Richard W. Sowden, age 56, of Tequesta, passed away on July 21, 2020.
Foremost, Rich was a family man. He was a sportsman, fisherman and hunter. His career as Captain of sports fishing yachts took him to many international tournaments. Rich was happiest on the water, especially on family trips to the Bahamas where he taught his kids how to fish and dive. He also loved to hunt with friends and teach his kids all he knew about the sport. He was a Commercial Realtor, Property Manager and owned and operated Ocean Wave Realty. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Karen Shaw Sowden and his three children, Eric (Polly), Kevin and Brooke, along with sisters Linda and Wendy (Mark). Rich touched the lives of many with his humor, outgoing personality and great storytelling. He will forever be loved and missed by all who knew him.
Please sign the guestbook and view his service at
(www.edgleycremationservices.com).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Rich Sowden Memorial Fund at Ducks Unlimited, PO Box 133, Jupiter, FL 33468 or The Green Turtle Cay Foundation at PayPal or Big Dog Ranch Rescue (www.bdrr.org).

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edgley Cremation Services
4128 Westroads Drive, Suite 203
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 640-9009
