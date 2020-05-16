Wing, Richard

Dr. Richard N. Wing, 90, passed away on May 7, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Palm Beach and formerly of Wyandotte, Michigan. He most valued his 62-year marriage to Esther, his family, his Catholic faith and education.

Richard, "Dick" was born in Rogers City Michigan in 1930. He was the youngest of five. In high school, he was an excellent athlete and class president. He proudly served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. When he returned, with the help of the GI Bill while supporting his widowed mother, he attended college. He graduated from the University of Detroit in 1956 with a degree in Industrial Psychology. Dick then began his career with the General Motors Company. He married a young and pretty 6th grade teacher, Esther DeGuisa in 1958.

In the early 1960's while supporting a young family, he had a change of heart and bravely returned to school to earn his teaching credentials. Dick completed his student teaching in inner city Detroit. He then was hired by the Wyandotte Public School System where he served as a teacher, principal, assistant and acting superintendent. He earned his Masters of Education and in 1976 he earned his Doctorate of Education from Wayne State University. After retiring to Florida, he enjoyed playing tennis, traveling and a second career teaching at Palm Beach Atlantic University, where he also ran their student teaching program for several years before retiring again. Dr. Wing was a well respected and caring educator.

Dick is survived by his loving wife Esther DeGuisa Wing and his three children: Angela Wing-Allen and son-in law, Cary Allen of Hobe Sound, FL, Harry C. Wing of Wilton Manors, FL and Joseph D. Wing of Los Angeles, CA. He was very proud of his grandchildren: Dr. Victoria Wing Allen of Palm City and Eckerd College graduate Maxwell Cary Allen of Jacksonville. Dr. Wing was a good and honorable man. He will be missed.



