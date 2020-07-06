1/1
Richmond Pratt
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richmond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pratt, Richmond
Richmond Pratt, of West Palm Beach, FL, died peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the age of 71. He is survived by his brother Jim Pratt and his ex-wife Yvonne Salley Pratt and her extended family and many long time friends including Rich Halterman. Rick graduated from Lake Worth High School in the 60's and joined the Navy during the Vietnam War. He wrote about his exploits in Vietnam in a fictionalized account in his book "Liberty Call". Rick was a master potter, creating beautiful pieces on his wheel and kiln. He was inspiring in his determination to deal with his dementia with dignity and humor and will be missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved