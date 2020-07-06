Pratt, Richmond

Richmond Pratt, of West Palm Beach, FL, died peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the age of 71. He is survived by his brother Jim Pratt and his ex-wife Yvonne Salley Pratt and her extended family and many long time friends including Rich Halterman. Rick graduated from Lake Worth High School in the 60's and joined the Navy during the Vietnam War. He wrote about his exploits in Vietnam in a fictionalized account in his book "Liberty Call". Rick was a master potter, creating beautiful pieces on his wheel and kiln. He was inspiring in his determination to deal with his dementia with dignity and humor and will be missed.



