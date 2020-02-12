|
Scruggs, Sr., Richmond
Richmond Scruggs, Sr., of Riviera Beach, FL, peacefully passed away February 1, 2020.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11:00AM at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1290 A. C. Evans (37th) Street, Riviera Beach, FL.
Family will receive friends on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the Church named above. Royal Palm Funeral Home, West Palm Beach, FL, Directing.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020