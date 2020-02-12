Home

Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 848-8659
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
1290 A. C. Evans (37th) Street
Riviera Beach, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
1290 A. C. Evans (37th) Street
Riviera Beach, FL
Scruggs, Sr., Richmond
Richmond Scruggs, Sr., of Riviera Beach, FL, peacefully passed away February 1, 2020.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11:00AM at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1290 A. C. Evans (37th) Street, Riviera Beach, FL.
Family will receive friends on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the Church named above. Royal Palm Funeral Home, West Palm Beach, FL, Directing.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
