Brown's Funeral Home
1004 S. Dixie Highway
Lantana, FL 33462
(561) 533-5256
Ricky Ricardo MICKENS Sr.

Ricky Ricardo MICKENS Sr. Obituary
MICKENS, Sr., Ricky Ricardo Ricky Ricardo Mickens, Sr., 53, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on May 26, 2019. A public viewing will be held Friday June 7, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 1220 Pioneer Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00AM at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 1220 Pioneer Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 6, 2019
