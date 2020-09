Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Rita's life story with friends and family

Share Rita's life story with friends and family

Bellaire, Rita

Rita Diane (Klejbach) Bellaire - April 11, 1938 to September 14, 2020. Survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul John Bellaire, children Parker, Preston, Prescott, Richale, Eric, Kimberly, Kristine, Pamela, Phillip, Rita, Patrick, Paul Jr. Preceded in death by children Perry and Michael. Rita's final resting place is Florida Memorial Gardens, Rockledge, FL. Arrangements by Davis Seawinds Funeral Home, Melbourne FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store