HANRAHAN, Rita D. Rita D. (Fontaine) Hanrahan, aged 94, of West Palm Beach, FL, and formerly of Cranston, RI, passed away peacefully after a long illness, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Lourdes-Noreen McKeen Residence in West Palm Beach. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Hanrahan. Born in Providence, RI, a daughter of the late George T. and Lena (LeMay) Fontaine, she lived in Cranston, RI before moving to Florida over 20 years ago. Mrs. Hanrahan was employed at the Rhode Island Department of Social Services in Providence, RI for 15 years, retiring in the early 1990's. She is survived by two daughters and four sons, Patricia M. Hanrahan of Colrain, MA, Edward J. Hanrahan, Jr. of Barrington, RI, Susan A. Marcello of Winter Haven, FL, David P. Hanrahan of Barrington, RI, Dennis R. Hanrahan of Royal Palm Beach, FL, and Mark G. Hanrahan of Milford, NH; two brothers, Raymond Fontaine and Gerald Fontaine, both of Johnston, RI; a sister, Doris Rooney of Florida; eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and godchildren. She was the sister of the late Claire Morry and George Fontaine. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Wednesday, April 3, in St. Peter Church, Warwick, RI. Burial was in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice of Palm Beach County, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 6, 2019