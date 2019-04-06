Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Church
350 Fair Street
Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita HANRAHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita D. HANRAHAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita D. HANRAHAN Obituary
HANRAHAN, Rita D. Rita D. (Fontaine) Hanrahan, aged 94, of West Palm Beach, FL, and formerly of Cranston, RI, passed away peacefully after a long illness, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Lourdes-Noreen McKeen Residence in West Palm Beach. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Hanrahan. Born in Providence, RI, a daughter of the late George T. and Lena (LeMay) Fontaine, she lived in Cranston, RI before moving to Florida over 20 years ago. Mrs. Hanrahan was employed at the Rhode Island Department of Social Services in Providence, RI for 15 years, retiring in the early 1990's. She is survived by two daughters and four sons, Patricia M. Hanrahan of Colrain, MA, Edward J. Hanrahan, Jr. of Barrington, RI, Susan A. Marcello of Winter Haven, FL, David P. Hanrahan of Barrington, RI, Dennis R. Hanrahan of Royal Palm Beach, FL, and Mark G. Hanrahan of Milford, NH; two brothers, Raymond Fontaine and Gerald Fontaine, both of Johnston, RI; a sister, Doris Rooney of Florida; eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and godchildren. She was the sister of the late Claire Morry and George Fontaine. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Wednesday, April 3, in St. Peter Church, Warwick, RI. Burial was in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice of Palm Beach County, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
Download Now