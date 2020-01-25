|
Manfredonia, Rita Dolores
Rita Dolores (Zielinski) Manfredonia, 87, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019. Faithful, loving, giving, and God fearing mother of Kim (Dave), Frank D., Susan, Michael (Kathy), Mario (Penny Sue), Jean Balata (Jim), Daniel (deceased) (Julie), John (Karen), Teresa Filipski (Raymond), Anthony. Loving grandmother of 20, and great-grandmother of 18. Rita was loved by All. She was predeceased by her loving husband Frank Manfredonia. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 840 George Bush Blvd., Delray Beach, FL 33483 (A Rosary Service will be held at 9:00AM at the church in the Adoration Chapel in Rita's memory). Private burial services will be held at South Florida National Cemetery on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Rita's name to Trustbridge Hospice Care, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407. www.LorneandSons.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020