Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel
8339 Old York Road
Elkins Park, PA
Rita June Lifson Obituary
Lifson , Rita June
Rita June Lifson (nee Neye) passed on Nov. 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Burton S. Lifson. Adored mother of Cynthia (Rob Thorner) Lifson, Kathy (Dr. Robert) Schlesinger. Sister of Stuart (Ellen) Neye. Adored grandmother of Michael (Amy) Schlesinger, Andrew (Dr. Emily Jacobson) Schlesinger, Alexandra (Clyde Apaid) Golomb; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 12:30PM precisely at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Road, Elkins Park, PA 19027. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the Schlesinger residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Federation Early Learning Service Staff Development Fund, 10800 Jamison Ave., Phila., PA 19116 or Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel at above address.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
