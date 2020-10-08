1/1
Rita Marie Hardacre
Rita Marie Hardacre (née LaVigne), of Winooski, VT and Palm Beach, FL, passed away August 9, 2020 at the age of 98 years old. Rita is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Duffy (Hardacre) and Jean Marie Hardacre-Fergus; her son, John N. Hardacre (wife Linda); granddaughters, Joanne Duffy and Elizabeth Corritore; and great-grandson, Nicholas Corritore. Her late husband, John, passed away in 2006.
Rita worked for over 20 years as an architectural reporter for the Dodge Division, a subsidiary of McGraw-Hill Publishing which distributes the Dodge Reports. She was the first woman ever hired as an architectural reporter for the Dodge Reports.
Rita served as an Alderman for her city government of Winooski. She was an avid golfer and was the Ladies Golf Champion at her country club, Marble Island Golf Club in Colchester, VT on Lake Champlain. Rita and her late husband fell in love with Florida and spent winters both on the Gulf Coast and in Palm Beach. They bought their condo in Palm Beach over 20 years ago and Rita became a permanent resident after her husband's death. Her daughter, Jean Marie, bought the condo unit next door in 2005 and cared for her father until his passing and for her mother in her final years.
Rita was a loving mother and wife and generously supported numerous charities. Her kindness, intelligence and good humor will be missed by all who knew her.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future time.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
