Rita S. Baseman Obituary
Baseman, Rita S.
Rita S. Baseman (née, Rita Schutt Segal), age 89, of Lantana, FL, and fiercely proud daughter of Philadelphia, PA, passed away February 15, 2020. Widow of Stanley R. Baseman, Rita is survived by her daughter Merle B. Schrager (Fred), her son Alan H. Baseman (Joanne), and her grandchildren Arianna C. Baseman and Aaron D. Baseman.
Memorial donations may be made to the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, 505 South Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 (www.educationfoundationpbc.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
