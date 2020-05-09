Wolfe, Rita
Rita Barag Wolfe passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, after fulfilling her self-declared purpose of making a difference, which she did so with unwavering kindness, quiet determination and sage advice for 92 years. Born in 1927 and raised in Camden, N.J., by her loving parents Jacob and Rose Barag, Rita adored her four siblings. Rita attended Temple University, where she earned a degree in journalism and met her first and only love, her very best friend and companion, Bruce. Rita and Bruce were married for 66 years and raised three devoted children, Leslie, Paul and Aileen, always encouraging them to use their imagination, appreciate arts and literature, and be caring human beings.
During her 20-year distinguished career with the American Cancer Society, Philadelphia Division, Rita pioneered non-profit marketing communications. She created several award-winning early detection partnerships and campaigns, which saved countless lives. Rita was promoted to senior vice president, despite working during a time when it was most certainly a man's workplace.
Rita was the matriarch of her extended family and found great joy in bringing all together to celebrate. She and her husband traveled the world, most often with four lifelong friends, experiencing the beauty of other cultures while never meeting a stranger.
Bruce and Rita retired to Boynton Beach, FL, where they again created a wonderful circle of friends and family. She was active in many Aberdeen East organizations, leading the neighborhood newsletter and Gourmet Club, and enjoyed painting with watercolors.
Rita said her family was the gold of her life. She is predeceased by her husband, Bruce, and her siblings, Beatrice, Milton, David and Herbert. Continuing Rita's legacy and cherishing her memory are children Leslie (Alan), Paul (Marian) and Aileen; grandchildren Alan Jr. (Lisa), Susan, Carly, Benjamin (Pam), Daniel (Rachel), Elizabeth, Julia and David; six great-grandchildren; cousins, nephews and niece; a host of friends; and her caregivers, Chantalle, Immacula, Carline and Margaly.
Services will be private. Donations in her memory to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 9 to May 10, 2020.