GRIFFIN, Robelle

Robelle L.E. Griffin (nee) St. Martin, age 93 of Lake Clarke Shores, passed away on April 17, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Roger R. St. Martin, Palm Springs, FL, sister, Michelle J. St. Martin, Fort Washington, MD, son, Timothy J. Griffin, Royal Palm Beach, FL, and numerous nephews.



