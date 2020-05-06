GRIFFIN, Robelle
Robelle L.E. Griffin (nee) St. Martin, age 93 of Lake Clarke Shores, passed away on April 17, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Roger R. St. Martin, Palm Springs, FL, sister, Michelle J. St. Martin, Fort Washington, MD, son, Timothy J. Griffin, Royal Palm Beach, FL, and numerous nephews.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 6 to May 7, 2020.