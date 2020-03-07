|
DiChiara, Robert A.
Robert was born in Brooklyn on July 29, 1926 and passed on February 29, 2020. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII as a Signalman on the U.S.S. Red Oak Victory. After graduating from American University, in 1951 Robert married the love of his life Joyce Sica, in St. Patrick's Cathedral, NYC. They were happily married for 68 years. Robert was a successful Wall Street stockbroker for 50 years. In 2000 he retired and moved from North Shore, Long Island to Singer Island. Robert will be greatly missed by his wife Joyce DiChiara, son Robert A. DiChiara, Jr. and wife Cindy and their son Anthony, daughter Denise Hanrahan and her husband Jeff Hanrahan, sister Adrienne Fardella and numerous nieces and nephews. His brother, William DiChiara, predeceased him. Services were held at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Parish. Entombment at Our Lady Queen of Heaven, North Lauderdale, FL. Please leave a personal condolence at (www.howard-quattlebaum.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020