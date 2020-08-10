Beckman, Robert Alfred
Dr. Robert Alfred Beckman, 80, of Anderson, SC, a chiropractor, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home, after a lengthy battle with cancer. A loving husband, devoted father, and doting grandfather, he was known as Bob to his friends and Dr. B to his patients.
A first-generation American he was born July 21, 1940, in East Northport, NY, to German immigrants Katherine and Eric Beckman. Bob grew up in Cocoa, FL, and spent much of his adult life in Lake Park, FL, before retiring to Anderson. Bob was a 1959 graduate of Cocoa High School, where he lettered in football and track, and a 1963 graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic. He was a chiropractor for more than 50 years in Riviera Beach and Lake Park, FL, and served on the board of the Florida Chiropractic Society before retiring a first time to Anderson, where he purchased the practice of Dr. Young in Pelzer, SC and continued working until retiring a second time in 2015.
Bob loved college football and traveling to visit friends and family. He was a committed Christian and served in several church positions, including deacon and private school board member in Lake Park Baptist Church in FL. In Anderson, he was an active member of New Prospect Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Mary Etta Hill Beckman of Anderson; siblings, Lilly Yoder of Cocoa, FL, and Ron Beckman of Branson, MO; children, Mary Zohar (Rami) of Lutz, FL, Robert Beckman, II (Juli) of Lakeland, FL, Susan Wise (Mark) of Piedmont, and Daniel Beckman (Katie) of Culpeper, VA; and nine grandchildren, Michael Zohar, Ashley Zohar (Seaver Brown), Eric Zohar, First Lieutenant Tyler Beckman, Micah Beckman, Kelsey Wise, Jackson Wise, Louise Beckman, and Meriwether Beckman.
The family will hold a graveside service at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery, Anderson, SC.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to Open Doors, P.O. Box 1595, Merrifield, VA 22116-1595 or on their website www.opendoorsusa.org
or to New Prospect Baptist Church, 2503 Whitehall Road, Anderson, SC 29625.
The family requests that those who attend please wear a mask, observe social distancing, and bring their own chair.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com