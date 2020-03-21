|
|
King, Robert Allen
Beloved husband and devoted father, Robert A. King "Bob" of Hillsboro Beach, FL, passed away on March 10, 2020 with his loving wife of 53 years by his side. Bob is survived by his wife, Lynn, five daughters Robin King (Dave Skinner), Dawn King, Tara King, Kimberly Wright (John), Ashley King and six grandsons, Kyle and Scott Skinner, Jack and Ryan Wright, Bobby and Austin Moran, brother Richard King (Lauren) and sister Karen Rabe, as well as 20 plus nieces and nephews. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lucille King, brothers Roger and Michael King and sister Diana King.
Bob was born and raised in New Jersey. Bob began his career in Radio/Television Sales working for WMTR in Morristown,NJ. He quickly transitioned to NYC at three New York rep firms, Broadcast Time Sales, Petry Radio and Blair Radio. He then became Sales Executive at WNEW-TV and WPIX-TV. In 1969 he joined NBC station group as VP for retail sales. In 1972, his father passed away and Bob had to decide whether to take over his father's business, King World. As the eldest of six children, Bob decided to take the risk of trying to make King World a success for the family. He moved the business into the basement of his home and quickly began selling The Little Rascals, while acquiring Tic Tac Dough and Jokers Wild to sell. Bob was soon joined by his brother Michael and they continued working from home until they acquired nearby office space.
Bob had the novel idea to syndicate Wheel of Fortune from daytime to the early evening, and was responsible for bringing Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy to King World through his savvy salesmanship with Merv Griffin...............and the rest as they say is history!
In the mid 80's Bob left King World to open up The Program Source, a division of Columbia Pictures. Shortly thereafter, Bob became President of Columbia Pictures Television, in charge of all syndication in CA. Bob returned to the East coast and became President of Orion Pictures. Bob finished out his career by returning to King World, bringing with him Hollywood Squares to add to their stable of programs.
Bob was an innovator with a thirst for knowledge, a consummate salesman who believed in hand shake deals, a mentor to many in the industry and a trusted brother and a loyal friend.
Bob had many interests in life and was proud of his time in the Army Reserves. He was an avid golfer, card player, chess player and voracious reader of history, politics, and current events. Bob would say his greatest gift was his family, made possible by his loving and caring wife. He was happiest when speaking about his wife, daughters and grandchildren to anyone who would listen. Bob raised his family with the philosophy of CCE, character, courage and excellence. He was so proud of his family's accomplishments and believed you create your own luck with hard work. Bob believed in supporting our active military, veterans and first responders. Bob was generous, but preferred anonymity. Bob lived his life robustly, worked hard, played hard, laughed easily and loved deeply.
Arrangements have not been made at this time.
Donations can be made to honor Robert A. King as follows: Folds of Honor Foundation and the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020