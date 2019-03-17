OUELLETTE, Robert Allen Robert "Bob" Allen Ouellette passed away on March 12, 2019 at home in Stuart, FL. Bob was born on July 18, 1955 in Hartford, CT, to Elsie Ouellette (Germantown, TN) and the late Roland Ouellette. He graduated from South Windsor High School in 1973. After high school Bob joined the Army and served his country for four years, stationed at Fort Hood, TX. He then joined his family in South Florida and eventually began his thirty-five year career at Pat's Tires in West Palm Beach. He had many hobbies including fishing, boating, and camping. Bob is survived by his wife Ruthie Ouellette, his stepdaughter Kimberly Milburn; brother David Ouellette (Memphis, TN); sisters Lynn (Terry) Atwell (Lapeer, MI), Barbara (Vince) Morelli (Germantown, TN), and Ann (Don) Mellen (Bartlett, TN). He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be fondly remembered by his great friend and boss, Jimmy Wittbold. Friends and family are welcome to join in a Celebration of Bob's Life on Saturday, March 30 from 11:00AM to 3:30PM at Ramada by Wyndham, West Palm Beach Airport, 1901 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409. In lieu of flowers the family invites donations in Bob's name to The . Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary