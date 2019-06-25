Esernio, Robert Anthony

Robert Anthony Esernio, died June 23, 2019, at the age of 90, at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida. Robert is survived by his wife Frances, daughters Diane D'Erasmo, Debra Esernio-Jenssen, and Maryann Bruce, his son Anthony Esernio, and his daughter-in-law Kathy Esernio, his 13 grandchildren Brian, Jen, Laura, Mark, Jesse, Bobby, Alex, Jackie, Emily, Jeana, Vicki, Chris and James and three great-grandchildren Tommy, Elle, and Jack. Bob was preceded in death by his son Robert Anthony Esernio, Jr.

Bob graduated from St. John's University and received his MBA from New York University. He was a CPA and a partner at Grant Thorton for most of his career. But what was most rewarding were his years spent teaching and inspiring countless students to reach their full potential as a Professor of Accounting at St. John's University and CW Post College where he earned his nickname, "E-Z Bob" for being the exact opposite.

Bob loved playing and watching all sports. He was an avid golfer and had 5 holes in one in his lifetime. He also enjoyed bridge, chess, and bragging about his offspring. Bob gave generously of his time, serving as President of Mill River Country Club in Upper Brookville, New York and as Treasurer of Breakers West Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Robert A. Esernio CPA Scholarship Fund and mailed to St. John's University, attention gift processing, 8000 Utopian Parkway, Queens, New York 11439.

There is a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, June 26 at the home of Frances Esernio, 1098 Breakers West Blvd, West Palm Beach from 11:00AM until 2:00PM. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 25 to June 26, 2019