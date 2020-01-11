|
|
Hagerty, Robert B.
Robert B. Hagerty, 93, a former resident of Boca Raton, went to the arms of Jesus on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Jupiter, FL.
Bob was born June 25, 1926 to Robert and Vincenza Hagerty in New Rochelle, NY. Predeceased by his first wife, Sylvia.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Sharma; son Robert C. Hagerty (Deanna); daughter, Andrea "Dede" Wagner (Peter); grandchildren Sara Phinney, Robert M. Hagerty, Jaclyn Schelm (Allen), Alex Wagner and Deanna's son, Damian Stokovich; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Owen, Brady, Madison, Hannah, Wyatt, and Adalyn; Sharma's sons, Dax Aaron, Christian Carannante (Brook) and their son, CJ. Bob believed in serving his community and in 2006 was honored with a star on the Boca Raton Walk of Recognition for his many contributions in making Boca Raton a renowned community. Most notably, Bob served as Chairman of the City's Planning and Zoning Board for 25 years, where he was respected for his integrity and fairness. Bob also was a proud World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy on PT boats in Subic Bay, Philippines. A Celebration of Bob's Life and a brief service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Babione-Kraeer Funeral Home in Boca Raton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Bob's honor may be made to Salvation Army, George Snow Scholarship Fund, or s.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020