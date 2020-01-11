Home

POWERED BY

Services
Babione - Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1100 North Federal Highway
Boca Raton, FL 33432
(561) 395-8787
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hagerty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. Hagerty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert B. Hagerty Obituary
Hagerty, Robert B.
Robert B. Hagerty, 93, a former resident of Boca Raton, went to the arms of Jesus on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Jupiter, FL.
Bob was born June 25, 1926 to Robert and Vincenza Hagerty in New Rochelle, NY. Predeceased by his first wife, Sylvia.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Sharma; son Robert C. Hagerty (Deanna); daughter, Andrea "Dede" Wagner (Peter); grandchildren Sara Phinney, Robert M. Hagerty, Jaclyn Schelm (Allen), Alex Wagner and Deanna's son, Damian Stokovich; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Owen, Brady, Madison, Hannah, Wyatt, and Adalyn; Sharma's sons, Dax Aaron, Christian Carannante (Brook) and their son, CJ. Bob believed in serving his community and in 2006 was honored with a star on the Boca Raton Walk of Recognition for his many contributions in making Boca Raton a renowned community. Most notably, Bob served as Chairman of the City's Planning and Zoning Board for 25 years, where he was respected for his integrity and fairness. Bob also was a proud World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy on PT boats in Subic Bay, Philippines. A Celebration of Bob's Life and a brief service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Babione-Kraeer Funeral Home in Boca Raton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Bob's honor may be made to Salvation Army, George Snow Scholarship Fund, or s.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -