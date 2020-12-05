1/1
Robert B. Malone
Robert "Bob" B. Malone, 98, of North Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Alexandria, VA, departed this life on October 12, 2020. He was born September 21, 1922 in Richmond, VA. A proud Eagle Scout, American University graduate and World War II Veteran, he retired to Florida after a career in the contract furniture industry.
Bob was a life long boater as well as advocate for boater education and safety. He was active in the United States Power Squadrons of Northern Virginia and Palm Beach, FL.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Joyce, and survived by his three children: Bob Malone, Jr., Nancy Wills (Sandy), Bill Malone (Donna), six grandchildren: David Wills (Fran), Christi Poole (Jeff), Rob Nesbitt (Penny), Beth Hart (Jeremy), Cullen Malone and Mary Stewart Malone Schneider (Brian), and nine great-grandchildren: Taylor, Abbey, Dylan, Riley, Jordan, Sammi, Ainsley, Beatrice and Eleanor. He also leaves behind his beloved caregivers Rena, Izola, Angie and LaShell.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
