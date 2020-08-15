Robert Barus

Barus, Robert

On Tuesday August 11, 2020 Robert "Bob" Louis Barus, loving father passed away at the age of 90.

Born in Philadelphia on December 21, 1929. He is survived by his two daughters, Michelle (Barus) Sams, husband Mathew and Lisa Barus, wife Gloria Gunning, nephews Charles "Chip" Barus, Arthur "Art" Barus, his wife, Trudy, their two sons, Mathew and Mitchell, numerous other nieces and nephews and many friends. Predeceased by his wife Corinne Lawrence Barus, his brother, Charles "Chuck" Barus, Sister in law, Jean Martin Barus and his nephew, Robert "Biff" Barus.

His final resting place will be the Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store