Brightly, Robert
Robert "Bubba" Brightly, age 83, of Lantana, FL, passed away peacefully January 3, 2020 at his home where he resided with his longtime partner, Genevieve Mees.
Bob served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was also a proud member of the Freemasons for 50 years and passed away with a title of 32nd degree Mason. Bob worked as a Lineman for the Jersey Central Power and Light Company for 35 years until he retired in 1991.
He is the beloved father of Robert E. Brightly (Charlotte), Richard P. Brightly, Alice E. Brightly, and Deborah L. Maglies (James); grandchildren, James Maglies, Jacob Maglies, and Tara Scuorzo.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020