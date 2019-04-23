EAVES, Robert Bruce Chief Warrant Officer 4, Robert Bruce Eaves, 81, went to be with his Lord unexpectedly, but peacefully at his home in Loxahatchee on the morning of April 18, 2019. Chief Eaves was born in Fort Sam Houston, TX on October 6, 1937 to the late Andrew J. and Frances Eaves. He was an automotive chief in the Florida National Guard for 38 years and retired in 1994. He was a long time resident of Palm Beach County. His family was the greatest joy of his life. He will be greatly missed by the love of his life, wife, Ollie Jean, preceded by his loving daughter Tamara Lynne Koski and son-in-law Lance McCauley, cherished daughters Robin McCauley and Melissa Brady (John), grandchildren Paul Robert Koski (Haley), Andrew Koski (Cayla), Patrick Koski (Michelle), Lance Christian McCauley, Melody McCauley, John Brady (Krystina) and Robert Brady, great-grandchildren Luke, Noah, Asher and James. Service will be at Palms West Funeral Home on Friday, April 26, 2019. Visitation at 10:00AM with funeral services immediately following. Interment at South Florida National Cemetery. Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019