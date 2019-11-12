|
Allen, Robert C.
June 6, 1956 - November 11, 2019
Bob Allen, born in Alexandria, VA to Donald E. and Nell C. Allen, grew up in Jupiter, FL and joined the Navy in 1973. After the Navy, he moved to St. Paul, MN to work for ComTen Corp. He loved Minnesota and remained in the St Paul area throughout his adult life. Bob enjoyed his work with computers, traveling, and hanging out with family and friends.
He is survived by his son Justin Allen, his former wife Heidi Fletcher and his siblings Virginia "Ginger" Robison of Fairview, TN and Larry Allen of Boulder, CO, his aunt Clemma Wilson of Cumming, GA as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews who all loved him.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Our Lady of Peace, St. Paul, MN (https://ourladyofpeacemn.org/).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019