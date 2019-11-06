|
Beckstrom, Robert C.
January 7, 1954 - October 24, 2019
Robert C. Beckstrom, age 65, born in Harvey, IL to Stanley Beckstrom and Eleanor Mazourek. Bob is survived by his wife Marlene Beckstrom, son Christophe Beckstrom (Linda), daughter Stephanie Lamborn (Darrell, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild, father Stanley Beckstrom (Dottie) and mother Eleanor Mazourek (Dick).
Bob graduated from North Shore High School then enlisted in the US Army serving for 20 years before retiring. He was living in Barnesville, GA at the time of his death.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019