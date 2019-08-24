|
|
Hein, Robert C.
Robert C. Hein (Bob), peacefully passed on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at age 69. He is survived by Laurie Hein, six children, six grandchildren and three siblings. Born in Ohio, raised in West Palm, Forest Hill High school class of 1968. Bob was an inspiring tennis pro and coach, avid music lover, chocolate connoisseur, collector of maps, and supportive father who will be deeply missed by all.
Celebration of life and service will be held Saturday Aug. 31, 2019 from 2PM-4PM at the Hilton Singer Island Oceanfront 3700 North Ocean drive, Singer Island, Fl. 33404
In lieu of flowers please make online donations to Delray Beach Youth Tennis Foundation under Coach Bob Hein.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019