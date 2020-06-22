Seiwell, Jr., Robert C.

Rob Seiwell, 72, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, after a four week battle with meningitis.

Rob was born on August 4, 1947, in Upper Darby, PA. He graduated from Webb Institute in Glen Cove, NY in 1969. He truly loved his 'Webbie' classmates.

After serving in the Coast Guard in Washington, DC for nine years, Rob moved to Florida to Work as a CPA. His associates at Gerstle & Rosen were a second family to him.

Rob leaves behind his beloved mother, Mary Jean Seiwell and his sister, Peggy Baker (George), his niece, Mara Adamson (Brad) and his nephew, George E Baker, III (Brittany). He will be lovingly remembered by his great niece, Sarah and great nephew, Carter and numerous cousins.

A funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Webb Institute, 298 Crescent Beach Road, Glen Cove, NY 11543. For more information contact: Peggy Baker, 690 Tuscora Drive, Winter Springs, FL 32708.



