Robert Cain

Cain, Robert

Robert (Bob) Cain of Royal Palm Beach passed away on August 11, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born on February 5, 1939 in Mount Hope WV. After completing high school Bob joined the U.S. Army serving in the Korean War. Following his discharge from the military he obtained a degree in journalism from NYU. Bob worked in news media on many levels from reporter to news director for both radio and TV also as a reporter for the Associated Press. He received numerous awards including the esteemed Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award. He later became News Director of WGBS TV in Miami. Bob was most known locally for his news coverage with WJNO Radio in West Palm Beach. He had a huge passion for both sports and politics. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Judy Cain. Son Lieutenant Colonel (ret) Patrick (Genevieve) Cain. Grandsons Simon and Nate Cain. Also his beloved brother Tom (Yvonne) Cain. Step Children Kim (Don) Maxson, Rob (Jennifer) Ball. Step Grandsons Adam and Alex Maxson. As per Bob's wishes there will be no formal services He requested everyone celebrate his life in their own personal way. He will be greatly missed "a day and forever".



