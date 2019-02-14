MACFARLANE, Robert Calderwood Robert Macfarlane of Lake Clarke Shores went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 10, 2019. He leaves behind his sons, J. Steven (Barbara) Macfarlane of NC, Jeff Macfarlane of Royal Palm Beach; daughters, Susan (John) Castillo of Lake Worth, Diane Escobedo of Lake Clarke Shores, and Nancy (Keith) Jones of Wellington, as well as, ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, his sister-in- law, Grace Macfarlane of Jamestown, NY, two nephews and a niece. Robert was preceded in death by his parents John and Claire Macfarlane, his wife of fifty-seven years, Joyce Macfarlane, his brother, Douglas Macfarlane of Jamestown, NY, and an infant grandchild and great-grandchild. Robert (Bob) was born in Jamestown, NY in 1927. He attended Jamestown High School, where he met his future wife, Joyce. They married in 1950. He was a corporal in the U.S. Army, inducted into active status in 1946, and again in 1950. He was transferred to the Army Reserve in 1952, and honorably discharged in 1957. He moved with his family to Florida in 1958 and managed Major League Lanes bowling alley in Lake Worth. Later, he would join his father-in-law in building and construction. He continued in construction and carpentry until he retired. Summers were spent in Jamestown on farmland he owned with his brother Doug. Later, he and Joyce bought a home nearby the farm, where the family continued to have many wonderful times. For many years, he was a member of the Community Covenant Church in Lantana, serving in areas of leadership in Bible studies and on boards. As a young man, he enjoyed body building. Bob had a life-long enjoyment of all things horses, motorcycles, and anything involving his family. He was part of the Nordic Heritage Club, and, in recent years, he spent many happy hours with his good friends at the Palm Beach Bakery and Cafe talking, laughing, and satisfying his sweet tooth. Robert had a loving and generous heart, a quick wit, and an appreciation of people. He will be missed by many and we were blessed to have him in our lives. A memorial service will be held Saturday at St. Peter's United Methodist Church at 10:30AM (12200 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington). A time of fellowship will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County. Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019