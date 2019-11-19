|
On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Robert Charles Burton, loving husband, son and brother unexpectedly passed away at the age of 67.
Bob was born on August 14, 1952 in Lakeland, FL. He graduated from the University of Florida in 1974 and later founded Palm Beach Reporting Service, Inc. in 1983. On February 14, 1986, he married Diane Trezza. They were happily married for thirty three years. Bob had a passion for fishing. He was an enthusiastic and instrumental member of numerous fishing and conservation organizations. He was also known for the hundreds of orchids he grew. Bob made delicious stocks and soups from scratch, which he enjoyed sharing with others. Mostly, however, Bob was known as a true Southern gentlemen. He had an easy smile, and a kind, generous and compassionate spirit.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother Mildred. He is survived by his wife Diane, his father Charles, and his sister Susan.
A private service will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Coastal Conservation Association, North Palm Beach Chapter, P.O. Box 568886, Orlando, FL 32856.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019