Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edgley Cremation Services
4128 Westroads Drive, Suite 203
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 640-9009
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Charles Burton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Charles Burton Obituary

On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Robert Charles Burton, loving husband, son and brother unexpectedly passed away at the age of 67.
Bob was born on August 14, 1952 in Lakeland, FL. He graduated from the University of Florida in 1974 and later founded Palm Beach Reporting Service, Inc. in 1983. On February 14, 1986, he married Diane Trezza. They were happily married for thirty three years. Bob had a passion for fishing. He was an enthusiastic and instrumental member of numerous fishing and conservation organizations. He was also known for the hundreds of orchids he grew. Bob made delicious stocks and soups from scratch, which he enjoyed sharing with others. Mostly, however, Bob was known as a true Southern gentlemen. He had an easy smile, and a kind, generous and compassionate spirit.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother Mildred. He is survived by his wife Diane, his father Charles, and his sister Susan.
A private service will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Coastal Conservation Association, North Palm Beach Chapter, P.O. Box 568886, Orlando, FL 32856.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -