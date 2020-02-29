|
|
Dahl, Robert Donald
Bobby was born on October 31, 1940 at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Palm Beach, FL. He went home to the Lord on February 18, 2020 at the Vitas Hospice in Delray Beach FL. His loving wife Debi, his daughters and longtime friend Michael Crosby from Arkansas were at his side. He is preceded by his parents, Thelma and Donald Dahl, countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Bobby joined the US Marine Corps at age 16 and transferred to the Navy when 17 years old, serving on the USS Midway and his fighter squadron was the Freelancers. Bobby loved the Navy. After the Navy, Bobby became a roofer, taught to him by his uncles at Graham and Durrance Roofing and Sheet Metal Company. Later he worked at Carpenters Roofing and Boys Roofing before joining the Palm Beach County School Board as a roofer, retiring as the Maintenance Supervisor. Bobby always said this was the best job he ever had. He was very passionate about hunting and fishing. His passion later turned to Jesus where he worked with Via de Cristo, Emmaus, and Kairos Prison Ministry. Bobby worshiped at First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. He loved the fellowship afforded by these ministries and became a Chaplain Assistant with Kairos Prison Ministry at Glades Correctional Institution in Belle Glade, FL. After Glades Correctional closed he began working at Sago Palm Re-Entry Center in Pahokee, FL as an educational volunteer. He loved working with the inmates. He continued to write letters of support to the inmates even after he was not able to visit them personally due to failing health. Bobby prayed for everyone, everyday, by name, from a book he carried with him wherever he went. He was a devoted, loving husband to Debi Dahl. A loving father to Dianna Scherer, Elizabeth George Twiford, and Elaina Dahl; grandchildren, Danielle O'Connor, Andrea George, Joshua George and Eric Revello; great-grandchild, Kalon Miller; brother Richard Dahl and his wife Winnie Dahl; half-brother, Donald Dahl; and lots of cousins. He will be deeply missed by family and so many dear and close friends.
The family wishes to express appreciation to Dr. Brassloff for the excellent care he provided to Bobby over the past 18 years. To Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station #22 for their quick response each time they were called. To the 1st East Unit at Palms West Hospital and the ER unit who treated us with such loving kindness. Special thanks to Vitas Hospice in Delray Beach for their compassion and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Kairos Prison Ministry and John Hagee's Sanctuary of Hope.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 14 at 2:00PM at First Presbyterian Church, 717 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach, FL. Cursillistas are invited to bring their guitar.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 8, 2020