Blancett, Robert E.
Robert "Bob" Eugene Blancett, age 90, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020, at his home in Conroe, TX.
"Uncle Bob", as he would introduce himself, was born in Lake Worth, FL, on September 15, 1929, to Lucius and Rebecca (Grantham) Blancett.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Hazel; son, James Bebber and daughter, Virginia Ann Klein Cornutt. He leaves behind one daughter, Susan Klein Conklin of Montgomery, TX.
Bob dearly loved his five grandchildren, Irina Bebber Burns (Dan) of Peachtree Corners, GA; Lorrie Cornutt Skaggs (Shane) of Killeen, TX; Kelly Conklin Messenger (Paul) of Montgomery, TX; Jennifer Conklin Hancock (Robert) of Spring, TX and Bill Cornutt of Killeen, TX. He was also a beloved grandpa to ten great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and was loved by many nieces and nephews.
Bob retired from DeBra Turf and Industrial Equipment as a sales representative. He was well-known for his botanical knowledge and for his labor in his own lawn and gardens at his Lake Osborne Estates home. Bob had a favorite poem by Max Ehrmann, "The Desiderata". Family and friends will remember this inspiration in the way he lived his life. The family will take him back to Florida for interment beside Hazel in the Pinecrest Cemetery in Lake Worth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice.
Robert "Bob" Eugene Blancett, age 90, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020, at his home in Conroe, TX.
"Uncle Bob", as he would introduce himself, was born in Lake Worth, FL, on September 15, 1929, to Lucius and Rebecca (Grantham) Blancett.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Hazel; son, James Bebber and daughter, Virginia Ann Klein Cornutt. He leaves behind one daughter, Susan Klein Conklin of Montgomery, TX.
Bob dearly loved his five grandchildren, Irina Bebber Burns (Dan) of Peachtree Corners, GA; Lorrie Cornutt Skaggs (Shane) of Killeen, TX; Kelly Conklin Messenger (Paul) of Montgomery, TX; Jennifer Conklin Hancock (Robert) of Spring, TX and Bill Cornutt of Killeen, TX. He was also a beloved grandpa to ten great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and was loved by many nieces and nephews.
Bob retired from DeBra Turf and Industrial Equipment as a sales representative. He was well-known for his botanical knowledge and for his labor in his own lawn and gardens at his Lake Osborne Estates home. Bob had a favorite poem by Max Ehrmann, "The Desiderata". Family and friends will remember this inspiration in the way he lived his life. The family will take him back to Florida for interment beside Hazel in the Pinecrest Cemetery in Lake Worth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.