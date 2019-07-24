|
|
Sanders, Robert Earl
Robert Earl Sanders, 76, passed away at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center on July 17, 2019. Services are as follows; Viewing will be held on Friday; July 26, 2019 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 748 West 9th Street, Riviera Beach, FL 33404. The Celebration of His Life will take place on Saturday; July 27, 2019 at 11:00AM at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 911 9th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Professional Services are being rendered by Shawn Johnson Funeral Services 561-471-3700.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 24 to July 25, 2019