Robert Edgar Abel, Jr., 88, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 with his family at his side. He was born in Nashville, TN on October 2, 1930 to the late Robert Sr. and Carrie Abel. Robert was a graduate of Palm Beach High School and proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Robert worked in the insurance business for over 30 years. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his oldest son Stephen Thomas Abel. Robert is survived by his wife of 62 years, Emily, son David (Luo-Ann), daughters Nancy Freebold (Greg) and Patti Gringeri (Tony), 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 5:00PM to 8:00PM with a Memorial Service at 6:00PM at Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 6411 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. A private burial will be held at a later date at the South Florida National Cemetery.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 6, 2019