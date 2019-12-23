|
Raulerson, Robert Edward & Carolyn Lynette
Robert Edward Raulerson and Carolyn Lynette Raulerson, both age 85, of Hidden Valley Rd., Hiawassee, GA, formerly of Flagler Beach and Lake Park, FL, and Smyrna, GA, passed away recently. Carolyn left peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her home following an extended illness. Robert followed her home, after a short hospital stay, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. They were married 63 years.
Carolyn was born on January 20, 1934 in Pelham, GA, the daughter of the late Ernest Arlin Jenkins and the late Josephine Gregory Jenkins. Carolyn enjoyed working in the church library, as the librarian for many years at First Baptist Church of Lake Park and she sang in the choir.
Robert was born on January 27, 1934 in Seville, FL, the son of the late Norman Raulerson and the late Lottie Mae Underhill. Robert supported many church functions including deacon and treasurer. He was a mechanical engineer, working in the aerospace industry. He started at Lockheed in Marietta, GA and finished his career (31 years) was at Pratt & Whitney in Jupiter, FL.
Survivors include their two children, David Alan Raulerson and wife, Jaye of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Robin Lynn Blair of Hiawassee, GA and granddaughter Emily Grace Blair.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the in their memory.
