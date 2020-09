Or Copy this URL to Share

Margules, Robert Edward

Robert Edward Margules died peacefully on September 4, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL. He is survived by children Beth Margules, Steven Margules (Sharon), and Michelle Meyer (Michael), grandchildren Ari and Norman Meyer. He is predeceased by his wife Mary (2018), sister Sharon Goldstein, and brother Edward Margules. Robert was born December 28, 1942 in Jersey City, NJ. Robert and Mary were married for almost 50 years and retired to Florida in the Bellagio Community where Robert enjoyed playing tennis and softball (golden years). A great father, family man, and friend.



