Edgley Cremation Services
4128 Westroads Drive, Suite 203
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 640-9009
Robert Elmer Ball

Robert Elmer Ball Obituary
Ball, Robert Elmer
IN LOVING MEMORY
Robert Elmer Ball "BOB", age 88, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, passed away on June 16, 2019 from natural causes.
Bob was the son of Elmer and Blanch Ball and was born in Bloomfield, New Jersey.
Bob was a loving devoted widowed husband, father, brother and grandfather and is survived by his two daughters Suzanne and Donna, two sons Ronnie and Ray, sister Arlene, daughter-in-law Angela and four grandchildren Ashton, Heather, Danielle and Justin.
Bob served in the US Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Saipan and then began his 29 year career with the New Jersey Bell Telephone Company and retired at the early age of 54. Upon retirement Bob and his wife of 59 years, Beverly moved to Florida where they lived out the remainder of their lives with a love of the warm weather and Atlantic Ocean. Bob loved the water, boating and fishing and will be remembered forever in our hearts and spirit.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 26 to June 27, 2019
