Felice, Robert

Bob Felice, age 65, of Lake Worth, FL, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born November 11, 1954 in Passaic, NJ. Bob and his wife Pat enjoyed traveling, especially visiting Seaside Heights, NJ where they loved the beach, boardwalk, crabbing and Atlantic City while spending fun times with family and friends. While in Florida, Bob enjoyed his retirement with his friends and family at the beach, dog track, movies and dinners out.

Bob is survived by his wife of almost 34 years, Pat. He is also survived by his son Anthony and his fiancé Alex; his daughter Samantha and son-in-law Justin Denenberg and first grandchild Cole who will be born in November. He was the son of Joe Felice and the late Helen (Miosik) Felice. Also surviving are his adoring sister Lori and her husband Steve Atieh, four nieces Nicole and Keith Koellhoffer (sons Tyler and Cameron); Danielle and her fiancé Shane; Tiffany and Joe Iorio (daughter McKensie); and Krystal Atieh.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33405.



