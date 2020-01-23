Home

Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel
7701 Bailey Road
Pompano Beach, FL 33068
(954) 722-9000
Robert Fink


1935 - 2020
Robert Fink Obituary
Fink, Robert
Robert Fink died on January 21, 2020. Bob was born on February 9, 1935 in New York City, NY to Sydney and Bertha Fink. He is predeceased by his daughter Alicia Fink; survived by his wife Loretta Fink, children Rhonda Fink, Stephen (Renee) Aks, Allan (Kate) Aks, and Jennifer (Michael) Neuman, and grandchildren Chelsea, Isabel, Alex, Simon, Naia and Noah. He was a successful senior executive in the micro electronics industry. He graduated from Brooklyn Polytech and Syracuse University. Funeral will be held Friday, January 24 at 10:30AM at the Star of David, 7701 Bailey Rd, North Lauderdale, FL 33068
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
