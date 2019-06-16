|
KANTNER, Sr., Robert F. "Red", age 83, of Boynton Beach, FL, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Boynton Beach FL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley A. Knoll. Born in Tamaqua, PA on August 3, 1935, Bob was the son of the late Harvey R. and Dorothy E.J. (Markle) Kantner. He was a member of the Army National Guard and attended Johns Hopkins University, earning a BS in electrical engineering. He was a Professional Engineer and worked for IBM for many years. Bob is survived by his loving partner Maribeth Weaver; his children: Robert Kantner, Jr., (Christine); Bryan Kantner, (Jane); Barry Kantner, (Catherine); Sharon Kantner; Kimberly Kantner; Bradley Kantner, (Andrea); grandchildren: Timothy, Debra, Bryan, Burton, Thomas, Megan, Caitlin, Brandi and Montgomery; 4 great-granddaughters. Other survivors include his sister Carol A. and her husband M. Richard Biehl. Memorial services will be held Saturday June 22, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Del Lago Chapel located at 131 S. Lakeside Dr, Lake Worth, FL 33460.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 16, 2019