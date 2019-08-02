|
Cole, Robert G.
On July 13, 2019, Robert "Bob" George Cole, Senior, suddenly passed away. He is survived by his wife Esther, three children (Robert G. Cole, Junior, Sharon Cole Holahan, and Marc Addison Cole), seven grandchildren (Kerry Lynn (deceased), Elizabeth, Andrew, Brian, Stephen, Kenneth [deceased], and Catherine Rose), five great-grandchildren (Mikayla, Kalyb, William, Jaden, and Benjamin), and great-great-granddaughter, Kinsley. Robert was a graduate of Florida Southern Methodist and Rollins Colleges, with a master's from Stetson University. In the mid-1950s, he joined McDonnell-Douglas at Cape Canaveral for the Gemini and Apollo space programs. After the Apollo program closed in the early 70's, he joined the nuclear industry and worked five years in Reading, Pennsylvania then moved to France to work for Alsthom Atlantique (now GE) for 20 years. He worked around the world including South Africa, Korea, China, and England. He loved chess – he was the president of the Florida chess association in the early 1970's – and bridge, which he played around the world, once at the Epsom tournament in Beijing with the youngest son of Deng Xiao Ping, former premier of China. Bob and Esther returned to Florida in 1997 and continued to live there until his demise. Services will take place at Cox-Gifford-Seawinds Funeral Home, 1950 20th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 at 11:00AM August 15, 2019. Lunch will follow at 2:00PM at CJ Cannon's restaurant at Vero Beach Airport, 3414 Cherokee Dr, Vero Beach 32960. Please RSVP to Esther at [email protected] regarding numbers.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2019